Advertisement

Fit Life: The ways to stay safe as you head back to Ozarks gyms

KY3′s Paul Adler visits with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health & Neurology
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re looking at the ways you can defend your health as you go back to public gyms for a workout. KY3′s Paul Adler visits with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health & Neurology. Here’s what Pamela wrote:

Ready to go back to the gym? Here’s how to stay safe.

Some gyms and fitness centers are open. If you feel ready to go back to a gym-based workout, here are some things to consider before you go.

 Ask the gym or fitness center about what precautions they are taking. What are their cleaning protocols? Do they do staff health checks? Are they limiting the number of people in the facility or class? This may be the time to consider a small boutique gym or fitness center as big facilities are harder to keep clean and monitor for physical distancing.

 Bring your workout kit. Add your own mat, towel and exercise bands to your gym bag. You’ll know they are clean and only used by you.

 Wash your hands on the way in and the way out. Many facilities have added additional sanitizing stations by entrances but bringing your hand sanitizer is a good idea, especially if you are using common equipment.

 Wear your mask. Both the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Council of Exercise have both endorsed the safety of wearing a mask while exercising for the general population. However, you will want to lower your intensity and duration. If you have a chronic health condition, speak to your medical team for advice on the safety of exercise and masking for you.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.
Semi crashes on off-ramp at Kansas & James River Freeway
MGN police lights picture
Two charged in child abuse investigation in Wright County, accused of child’s malnutrition
A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
On Your Side: Customer in Stockton, Mo. loses nearly $3,000 in bill scam
Jody Williams/Marshfield, Mo.
VIEWERS PICTURES: Viewers in the Ozarks share snowy snapshots from Thursday morning
With sun returning, temperatures will warm to around average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns with warmer temperatures

Latest News

4 charged in Stone County, Mo. after child found suffering from extreme malnutrition, living in crate
This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows...
Salem, Ark. family paying close attention to the landslides in Haines, Alaska
With sun returning, temperatures will warm to around average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns with warmer temperatures
Warming up this weekend