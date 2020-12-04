Fit Life: The ways to stay safe as you head back to Ozarks gyms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re looking at the ways you can defend your health as you go back to public gyms for a workout. KY3′s Paul Adler visits with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health & Neurology. Here’s what Pamela wrote:

Ready to go back to the gym? Here’s how to stay safe.

Some gyms and fitness centers are open. If you feel ready to go back to a gym-based workout, here are some things to consider before you go.

 Ask the gym or fitness center about what precautions they are taking. What are their cleaning protocols? Do they do staff health checks? Are they limiting the number of people in the facility or class? This may be the time to consider a small boutique gym or fitness center as big facilities are harder to keep clean and monitor for physical distancing.

 Bring your workout kit. Add your own mat, towel and exercise bands to your gym bag. You’ll know they are clean and only used by you.

 Wash your hands on the way in and the way out. Many facilities have added additional sanitizing stations by entrances but bringing your hand sanitizer is a good idea, especially if you are using common equipment.

 Wear your mask. Both the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Council of Exercise have both endorsed the safety of wearing a mask while exercising for the general population. However, you will want to lower your intensity and duration. If you have a chronic health condition, speak to your medical team for advice on the safety of exercise and masking for you.

