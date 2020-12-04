Greene County prosecutor files murder charge in deadly assault inside vacant Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man inside a Springfield vacant business.

Officers arrested Mark Akers, 45, in the death of Johnny A. Pendergrast, 48, of Kansas City.

Officers responded to 1809 East Seminole Monday morning after a 911 caller located Pendergrast dead inside the vacant building. Officers found a pipe near his body.

Investigators say surveillance video from a nearby business captured Akers and a man in a physical altercation behind another business. Investigators say Akers then dragged him into the vacant business.

Investigators say Akers stole Pendergrast’s 2001 Ford Focus. Pendergrast used the car for sleeping. Police arrested Akers with the reported stolen car. Investigators say Akers told them Pendergrast allowed him to borrow the car. Pendergrast’s family told authorities he would have never done that since he lived out of the car.

Investigators say an ex-girlfriend of Akers told authorities he admitted to killing John during a phone conversation, using a lead pipe.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.