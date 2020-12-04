Advertisement

Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said her husband would be “second gentleman” when she takes office in January.

Harris briefly discussed it Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice president.

Although not a formal title, the wives of presidents and VPs have been referred to as “first lady” and “second lady,” respectively.

When Tapper joked that he liked “second dude,” Harris responded that some of Emhoff’s friends may be inclined to call him that.

She added she likely wouldn’t refer to him by the new title.

“No, I’ll call him ‘honey,’” she said.

