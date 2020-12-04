Advertisement

Missing Joplin, Mo. toddler’s remains identified in Mississippi case

After 38 years, Baby Jane - also called Delta Dawn - has been identified as 18-month old Alisha Ann Heinrich. Her mother, who is still missing, has also been identified as 23-year-old Gwendolyn Clemons. They were last seen Thanksgiving 1982 in Joplin, Missouri.((Source: Jackson. Co. Sheriff's Dept. via WLOX))
By Lindsay Knowles, WLOX
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly four decades after a child’s body was found in the Escatawpa River, she has been identified thanks to persistent investigators and DNA technology.

It was 38 years ago this week when the body of a small child was found in the Escatawpa River under the I-10 bridge. That child has remained unidentified since she was found in 1982, despite numerous efforts over the years to figure out who she is and how she got into the river.

The toddler - believed to be between 18-24 months old - was dubbed “Delta Dawn” and “Baby Jane.”

On Friday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced that they have identified Baby Jane as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich and her mother as 23-year-old Gwendolyn Clemons.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Gwendolyn was last seen by her family on Thanksgiving 1982 in Joplin, Missouri. The young mother, baby Alisha, and an unidentified man left the state together, reportedly traveling to Florida to start a new life, according to the family.

They were never seen again. Less than two weeks later, the toddler’s body was found in the Escatawpa River.

On Dec. 4, 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department gathered together the many investigators and volunteers who have spent years working on this case to update the public about Baby Jane’s identity.

