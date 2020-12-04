Advertisement

Missouri plans to vaccinate priority groups by end of year

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health director on Friday said the state should be able to vaccinate all hospital workers, nursing home staff and nursing home residents against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

Health department Director Randall Williams told reporters that Missouri is expecting to get close to 340,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines this month, which should be able to cover everyone in the priority groups.

Williams said Missouri plans to begin vaccinating non-essential workers in May. Anyone in the state who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by July or August, he said.

