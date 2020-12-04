RECORD-BREAKING DAY, AGAIN: State of Arkansas sets daily record for COVID-19 on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders in the state of Arkansas announced a daily record for cases of the coronavirus for the second-straight day.

The state added 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Deaths across the state rose by 31 patients.

“Yesterday saw another record day of new cases,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “ We also lost 31 Arkansans yesterday to COVID-19. We are at a critical point in combating this virus as we continue to see record numbers of new cases each day. This battle will not be won by the actions of a few; it will take each Arkansan doing our part to win this fight.”

Hospitalizations from the virus dropped by 31 to 1,041 statewide.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Washington, 260; Benton, 228; Pulaski, 210; Craighead, 146; and Saline, 117.

