Advertisement

RECORD-BREAKING DAY, AGAIN: State of Arkansas sets daily record for COVID-19 on Friday

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who's in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders in the state of Arkansas announced a daily record for cases of the coronavirus for the second-straight day.

The state added 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Deaths across the state rose by 31 patients.

“Yesterday saw another record day of new cases,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “ We also lost 31 Arkansans yesterday to COVID-19. We are at a critical point in combating this virus as we continue to see record numbers of new cases each day. This battle will not be won by the actions of a few; it will take each Arkansan doing our part to win this fight.”

Hospitalizations from the virus dropped by 31 to 1,041 statewide.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Washington, 260; Benton, 228; Pulaski, 210; Craighead, 146; and Saline, 117.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
On Your Side: Customer in Stockton, Mo. loses nearly $3,000 in bill scam
Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.
Semi crashes on off-ramp at Kansas & James River Freeway
4 charged in Stone County, Mo. after child found suffering from extreme malnutrition, living in crate
MGN police lights picture
Two charged in child abuse investigation in Wright County, accused of child’s malnutrition
Highs in the middle 50s Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Weekend Shaping Up

Latest News

Christmas tree on the square vandalized
Vandals damage Christmas tree at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield
Highs in the middle 50s Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Weekend Shaping Up
2 charged in abuse and endangering welfare of child in Wright County in child malnutrition case
Gillioz Theatre cancels more shows; loses nearly $1 million in 2020
Vandals damage Christmas tree in square in downtown Springfield