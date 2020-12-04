Salem, Ark. family paying close attention to the landslides in Haines, Ak.

HAINES, Ak. (KY3) - A kindergarten teacher and a man are still missing Friday morning after a landslide in Haines, Alaska. Rescuers have found four others.

A couple living in Arkansas is watching from afar because they use to live in Haines, and they still have family there.

Loyd King who has had ties to the area for over 30 years, says he just can’t believe what happened.

“I’ve heard of storms and things but nothing like this,” he says. “These roads are impassable. The mudslides right in town from what I’ve been able to gather. I mean it’s bad. It’s really bad.”

King’s daughter still lives in the area. The moment he heard the news he gave her a call. He said she is fine, though she tells him getting anywhere in town is impossible.

King talked about the impact the landslides are having on the small town.

“It’s a very small town. It’s called a bush community,” he says. “Right now everyone is just trying to survive and find people that are missing. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

King is working to set up a fundraiser to help the community.

