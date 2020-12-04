Advertisement

Teen arrested in Willard death investigation for tampering with evidence

Therin Plumb.
Therin Plumb.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have now arrested two suspects in a Willard death investigation dating back to last month.

Therin Plumb, 18, was taken into custody Thursday, facing a criminal charge of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

On Wednesday, the Greene County prosecutor charged Matthew Dwayne Plumb with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Willard couple. Investigators indicated more arrests were likely in the case.

Police say Alexander Chute, 28 and Brianna Sproul, 30, were found shot to death on November 14 at a home on Mill Street in Willard. Officers found Chute’s four-year-old child unharmed inside the bathroom of the home.

In court documents released Wednesday, investigators say they do not believe Matthew Plumb pulled the trigger in the deaths of the couple. Instead, investigators say he shared with two others how to pull off the crime. When questioned, investigators say Plumb told them he would report the gun stolen and create an alibi. Investigators say Plumb later led authorities to the gun thrown into a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.

According to court documents obtained Friday, Therin was told to get a gun from a car and place it into another vehicle for disposal after the deaths. He told investigators he was with Matthew when Matthew disposed of the gun, per court documents.

Matthew Plumb worked as a manager at a Springfield Pizza Hut. Investigators say another co-worker drove the other two to a Joplin truck stop.

Therin and Matthew Plumb are both being held at the Greene County Jail.

