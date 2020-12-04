Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an additional 4 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of four patients from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include:

  • A woman in her 60s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 90s

All of these victims suffered underlying conditions. Three of them lived in long-term care. Deaths from the virus total 24 in the first four days of December. Since the pandemic, 220 have died from the virus in Greene County.

Number of total Greene County deaths by age group:

40s: 4 deaths

50s: 11 deaths

60s: 30 deaths

70s: 61 deaths

80s: 73 deaths

90s: 39 deaths

100s: 2 deaths

Since the beginning of November, 62% of deaths occurred in individuals not associated with long term care and in the last month, the average age of those who have died has dropped. In October, the average age was 81. In November, the average age was 75.

Health leaders ask the community to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit interactions and social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial.

The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

