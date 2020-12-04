Advertisement

Two charged in child abuse investigation in Wright County, accused of child’s malnutrition

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people accused in a Wright County child abuse investigation now face criminal charges.

LaTisha Cantrell, 28, and Joey Moore, 27, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, are accused of malnourishing a six-year-old girl.

The girl required hospitalization in St. Louis in August 2020 due to her health condition and weighed only 21 pounds at the time, according to court documents obtained Thursday. She had previously weighed 28 pounds during a visit to a child advocacy center in 2018.

A family member of the child told investigators that she started noticing the child’s malnutrition around two years ago. Per court documents, the family member made multiple phone calls for a “good case worker” to “check on [the child and] her wellbeing.”

Cantrell and Moore face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child (first-degree) and abuse or neglect of a child (causing serious emotional or physical injury), per court records. The charges are effective as of Dec. 2, 2020.

Warrants have been issued for Cantrell and Moore, but neither have been taken into custody yet, per court records.

