Vandals damage Christmas tree at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals recently caused damage to the Christmas tree at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield. Crews were out Friday trying to repair the damage to the tree and the lights.

The tree was damaged within the last few days. There were also some light displays stolen from not too far away at Jordan Valley Park.

Not long ago, the tree in the square was lit, and looked wonderful. But since then, vandals have damaged some of the lights and the tree itself.

According to Chris Ball, Chairman of the Community Improvement District, so much damage was done that they debated on taking the tree down. Instead, they are paying more than $2,000 to have strings of lights, some of which were cut or damaged, placed back on the tree. They’ve also trimmed off branches that were broken and put up a barricade.

Over at Jordan Valley Park, some of their displays were taken over the past couple of weeks.

“We’re used to seeing a little bit of vandalism,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “Theft is not something, fortunately, that we’re used to and it’s just super disappointing because it takes away from everyone’s experience of this display, which is pretty cool at night.”

Edwards added that the cost of replacing the items wasn’t the most important issue.

“The dollar amount is really less important to us than the fact that it’s gone and that part of the experience is missing,” said Edwards. “In many cases these items can be replaced, but they’re certainly not gonna be replaced currently, we have to build them.”

Back at the square, that $2,000 amount to repair and fix this display does not include the time and the effort it will take to make that happen.

