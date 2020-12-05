Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 charged in Stone County, Mo. after child found suffering from extreme malnutrition, living in crate
A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
On Your Side: Customer in Stockton, Mo. loses nearly $3,000 in bill scam
After 38 years, Baby Jane - also called Delta Dawn - has been identified as 18-month old Alisha...
Missing Joplin, Mo. toddler’s remains identified in Mississippi case
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Court documents read Eddings took thousands of dollars.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks man accused of operating hunting scheme

Latest News

In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out
The city of nixa wanted this plan to be shaped by the community. That's why city leaders asked...
Nixa approves five-year strategic plan to improve community
In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the...
UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end
Nixa approves five-year strategic plan
Nixa approves five-year strategic plan to improve community