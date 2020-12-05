Cabool police warn of phone scam with caller making false claims

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The Cabool Police Department warns the public to watch out for a phone scam recently making rounds.

According to police, scammers are calling local residents, claiming their grandchild is being held at the Cabool Police Department and needs money for bail.

The Cabool Police Department only accepts in-person payment of bonds and will not accept payment of bail over the phone. Police say not to give any payment information to a caller.

If you receive such a call, simply call the Cabool Police Department office at 417-962-3993.

