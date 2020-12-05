Christmas Market in Republic helps dozens of local vendors and crafters

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 30 local craft specialists and vendors gathered in Republic for the first-ever Christmas Market. Not only did the event help vendors gain exposure, but it was the beginning of a new tradition.

Jamie Street is the creator and organizer of the Christmas Market. She said the event was designed to help people get into the holiday spirit, help people knock some things off of those holiday lists, all the while helping local businesses.

She explained that the planning process for the Christmas Market wasn’t challenging because there were lots of vendors willing to participate. There ended up being 30 local crafts and vendors from across the Ozarks set up at The Old Towne Event Center in Republic. Vendors stretched across two large ballrooms and the parking lot.

Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn was one of the vendors set up. It’s a relatively new business that started earlier this year. While it wasn’t ideal to begin a company in 2020, owners said events like the Christmas Markert have been crucial.

“It’s harder to get exposure, and with Facebook being so crazy, you post things, and people may not always see them,” Said Lorie Harris, co-owner of Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn. “So when you have the opportunity to be out in public and have people come and learn about your business, then you get that word of mouth exposure.”

Street said every vendor at the Christmas market will have various giveaways. There would also be holiday music, concession served, and other fun prizes available for those supporting local crafts and vendors.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 5 at the Old Towne Event Center in Republic, Missouri.

