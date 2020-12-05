FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday brings sunshine and warmth

Light winds and sunny skies will be with us all day. High pressure is keeping temperatures slightly warmer this afternoon, with high temperatures nearing the upper 50s.

A nice weekend is shaping up (KYTV)

Overnight temperatures in the 20s can be expected and we’ll again be sitting under cloudless skies. There will be a wind shift later tonight and the winds will change from coming out of the west to coming from the north.

Sunday slightly cooler temperatures in the afternoon because of a shortwave trough moving in. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures are warmer for a few days

This week overall will have above-average temperatures. By Monday we will be back in the 50s, but Wednesday and Thursday those temperatures warm to the 60s. This is all because a ridge out west will continue to build and bring us these warmer temperatures.

Now, this does not last. By next weekend, things look to change again as models are supporting cooler air moving in, and a system will move eastward into the Ozarks. This likely will bring us some rain. There are still some question marks however on the cold air moving in behind this system, so some of the precipitation may be frozen. Anyway, it’s a long ways out so check back daily for updates.

