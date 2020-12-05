Freshmen Bazelak, Mevis lead Mizzou to largest 4th-quarter comeback in school history in victory over Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game ended on the leg of a freshman kicker.

Missouri Tigers Harrison Mevis connected on a 32-yard field goal for a 50-48 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers improved to 5-3. Arkansas fell to 3-6.

“What a great game, what a tribute to our seniors on Senior Day,” said Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz. “I gave the game ball to Harrison (Mevis). It’s always good to beat your rival.”

The freshman kicker Mevis says he wasn’t frazzled by the big kick.

“Really there’s nothing else to think about, it was just another kick for me,” said Mevis. “I expect to make every kick I attempt here.”

The game featured two redshirt freshman quarterbacks who played beyond their youth. Mizzou’s Connor Bazelak finished 32-49 for 380 yards. Arkansas freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson finished 18-33 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson started for senior Feleipe Franks, who did not play because of injured ribs. Arkansas’ offense played its best game of the season, showing balance between running and passing.

“Anytime you can gain 550 yards, you would be pleased,” said Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman. “Today was a day you needed to score every time you got it.”

Missouri opened the scoring fast on the first drive of the game. Freshman Harrison Mevis capped off the opening drive with a 51-yard field goal for a quick 3-0 lead. After the Hogs’ opening drive ended in a three-and-out, Mizzou’s offense marched down the field again. Senior Larry Rountree III ended the drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown for a quick 10-0 lead.

The Hogs freshman quarterback answered back. Jefferson drove the Hogs on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He hit tight end Blake Kern at the side of the end zone to cut the lead to 10-6. Arkansas kicker A.J. Reed missed the extra point, clanking the left-upright.

Mizzou again drove nearly the length of the field on the following drive, but settled for another Mevis field goal on the next drive. Arkansas’ Jefferson answered the score with a long touchdown pass. Jefferson found sophomore Treylon Burks down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 13-13. After another Rountree rushing touchdown, Arkansas took control of end of the first-half with two scoring plays. Smith added to his touchdown total with a five-yard rush. On the next drive, Jefferson led the Hogs on a 9-play, 70-yard drive, ending with his 1-yard touchdown rush for a 27-20 halftime lead. The drive was aided by a targeting call against Missouri senior linebacker Nick Bolden on an important third-down play. The call led to the ejection of Bolden.

“I think it was the right call,” said Drinkwitz. “There was no intent on Nick (Bolden). He just got caught in that situation.”

The schools kept scoring in the second-half. Mevis connected on two field goals of 37-yards and 40-yards in the third quarter. Arkansas added another rushing touchdown from Smith for a 33-26 lead.

Arkansas began the scoring in the fourth-quarter after Smith capped a 7-play, 75-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run. The drive lasted a minute and 34 seconds.

Mizzou’s offense then became the story of the game. Down two touchdowns, Missouri scored the next 21 points of the game. Missouri answered with a 2-play, 75-yard drive, using 34 seconds off the clock. Tyler Badie eluded several Arkansas tacklers with a 46-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 40-33 with 12:41 to go in the came. Missouri fired back after an Arkansas punt. Bazelak led the Tigers on an 8-play, 82-yard drive, ending in another Rountree touchdown rush of 9-yards to tie the game at 40-40. The Tigers took the lead 47-40 after a Badie 25-yard touchdown run. The 4-play, 80-yard drive lasted one minute and 20 seconds.

Arkansas proved it had one more drive left. Jefferson led the Hogs on a 13-play, 75-yard drive ending in a 14-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Mike Woods. The Hogs took the lead after a Jefferson pass hit Mizzou linebacker Jamal Brooks in the hands, then ricocheted into the air for Woods to grab for the successful 2-point conversion and a 48-47 lead. The Hogs left too many seconds on the clock. Bazelak led the Tigers down the field with a mix of passes and rushes in a 7-play, 60 yard drive. The Tigers used every second of the clock to set up the game-winning Mevis kick.

“We got no pressure on the kid, we couldn’t cover them and they went right down on the field,” said Pittman. “They have a good field goal kicker and he made every one of them. I do know what you do, you just have to do it.”

Mizzou gained a total of 297 yards on 23 plays in the fourth-quarter. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Mizzou history.

“They call it a team sport, t-e-a-m,” said Drinkwitz. “We found a way to win.”

Rountree finished 185 yards on 27 carries. He finished with three touchdown runs. Arkansas’ Treylon Smith rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns.

Several positive cases of COVID-19 among the Arkansas Razorbacks pushed the game back a week from its traditional post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Arkansas returns to action next Saturday for its regular-season finale against Alabama. Missouri is scheduled to play against Georgia.

