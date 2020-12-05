Advertisement

Meet Dexter: Service dog appointed as honorary mayor of Bull Creek, Mo.

Dexter, a five-year-old Golden Retriever, was appointed as honorary mayor of Bull Creek during...
Dexter, a five-year-old Golden Retriever, was appointed as honorary mayor of Bull Creek during an open house ceremony Saturday afternoon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULL CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A service dog well known in the Bull Creek, Missouri community takes on new responsibilities as the village’s honorary mayor.

Dexter, a five-year-old Golden Retriever, was appointed as honorary mayor of Bull Creek during an open house ceremony Saturday afternoon for the new village hall. He is the village clerk’s seizure response and alert dog.  

Dexter and village clerk Aaron Durso have been together for four years. Durso says Dexter is trained to respond to various alerts and situations involving a seizure.

As honorary mayor, Dexter will take on some extra responsibilities this week.

“[Dexter will be] interacting with residents and giving tours of the building with me,” said Durso. “Today, it will be more of a relaxed day for him.”

The village of Bull Creek receives a new village hall after flood damage to its previous location in 2017.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 charged in Stone County, Mo. after child found suffering from extreme malnutrition, living in crate
A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
On Your Side: Customer in Stockton, Mo. loses nearly $3,000 in bill scam
Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department launches internal affairs investigation over video
After 38 years, Baby Jane - also called Delta Dawn - has been identified as 18-month old Alisha...
Missing Joplin, Mo. toddler’s remains identified in Mississippi case
Charlie Hilcox, who was reported missing Friday evening, was found safe.
UPDATE: Missing boy in Greene County found safe, reunited with family

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 5,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,200+ cases
Cooler temps for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly cooler across the area Sunday
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48...
Freshmen Bazelak, Mevis lead Mizzou to largest 4th-quarter comeback in school history in victory over Arkansas
OYS PODCAST
On Your Side podcast: Scams on Facebook Marketplace, Tech Gifts Under $50