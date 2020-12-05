Meet Dexter: Service dog appointed as honorary mayor of Bull Creek, Mo.

BULL CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A service dog well known in the Bull Creek, Missouri community takes on new responsibilities as the village’s honorary mayor.

Dexter, a five-year-old Golden Retriever, was appointed as honorary mayor of Bull Creek during an open house ceremony Saturday afternoon for the new village hall. He is the village clerk’s seizure response and alert dog.

Dexter and village clerk Aaron Durso have been together for four years. Durso says Dexter is trained to respond to various alerts and situations involving a seizure.

As honorary mayor, Dexter will take on some extra responsibilities this week.

“[Dexter will be] interacting with residents and giving tours of the building with me,” said Durso. “Today, it will be more of a relaxed day for him.”

The village of Bull Creek receives a new village hall after flood damage to its previous location in 2017.

