MISSING CHILD: Greene County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding 9-year-old boy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing child.

Charlie Hilcox, 9, was reported missing Friday night. He left his residence in the 3300 block of East Summit Ridge Drive after a minor disturbance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hilcox is described as 4′5″ to 4′9″ tall and around 60 pounds with hazel eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue fluffy fleece, red light weight coat, blue shoes and possibly grey and khaki pants.

If you see Hilcox or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or your nearest law enforcement agency.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.