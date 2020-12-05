Missouri DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams updates on state’s COVID-19 vaccine plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - State health officials say we are closer to seeing a vaccine here in Missouri.

State Health Director Dr. Williams said Missouri has been recognized as a leader in its efforts of creating plan to distribute a vaccine against COVID-19.

”I will be in the White House with the President, Vice President and General Perna on Tuesday,” Williams said. “I’ve been invited to come meet them and others about our vaccination plans. “

Williams said the state will have more than 330,000 coronavirus vaccines on hand this month.

”With that amount alone, we should be able to move through all of our long-term care facility residents, staff and health care providers,” Williams said.

He said that supply could make its way to Missouri in about a week.

”That initial allotment of Pfizer we think sometime around Dec. 12 or Dec. 15,” Williams said. “We get another 105,000 of Moderna on Dec. 21 and then we get more Pfizer and Moderna the next week.”

Williams said the state will continue to get the same amount of vaccines in January as well, but vaccination locations will only receive as many vaccines as they are able to give out.

“If you can vaccinate 1,000 people in 10 days, or 100 people a day then that’s all the vaccine you’re allowed,” Williams said. “Operation Warp Speed will not allow you to hoard it, you can keep it for six months but they don’t want that, they want it to be vaccinated. “

The state is planning to release the vaccine in phases. Those who fall under the “All Missouri Residents” category could see the vaccine early next year.

”We expect by May 1 we will be moving to that [phase],” Williams said. “That will involve very much mass vaccinations, that will be gymnasiums, drive thru clinics, doctors, pharmacies and FQHCs.”

The state launched this COVID-19 vaccine website last week. It can answer questions about the phases in which the vaccine will be released and links to each company’s clinical trials.

