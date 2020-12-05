Advertisement

Missouri Governor’s Mansion, Christmas tree lit for the holiday season; candlelight tours set for next week

The Missouri Governor’s Mansion and its Christmas tree now shine bright after a lighting...
The Missouri Governor’s Mansion and its Christmas tree now shine bright after a lighting ceremony Friday.(Kaitlyn Schallhorn/The Missouri Times)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s capital rings in the holiday season as the Governor’s Mansion and its Christmas tree now shine bright.

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson held an annual tree lighting ceremony Friday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion. The tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Missouri.

A photo from Kaitlyn Schallhorn of the Missouri Times shows the vibrant light displays and holiday decorations.

Families can participate in candlelight tours next week, but will need to make reservations as the site promotes social distancing guidelines. During the tours, visitors will be able to walk through the festively decorated ground floor of the Mansion.

Reservations can be made here through the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion. Free tours are available from Dec. 7-9 between 6-8 p.m.

Tickets will be sent via email once a reservation is made. Guests will need to present their tickets upon entering the Mansion.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
On Your Side: Customer in Stockton, Mo. loses nearly $3,000 in bill scam
4 charged in Stone County, Mo. after child found suffering from extreme malnutrition, living in crate
Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.
Semi crashes on off-ramp at Kansas & James River Freeway
MGN police lights picture
Two charged in child abuse investigation in Wright County, accused of child’s malnutrition
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,050+ new cases; Arkansas adds daily record 2,827 cases

Latest News

CoxHealth K'9s
CoxHealth adding K-9s to Springfield security teams
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding Charlie Hilcox,...
MISSING CHILD: Greene County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding 9-year-old boy
Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department launches internal affairs investigation over video
Missouri DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams updates on state’s COVID-19 vaccine plans