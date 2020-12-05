Missouri Governor’s Mansion, Christmas tree lit for the holiday season; candlelight tours set for next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s capital rings in the holiday season as the Governor’s Mansion and its Christmas tree now shine bright.

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson held an annual tree lighting ceremony Friday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion. The tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Missouri.

A photo from Kaitlyn Schallhorn of the Missouri Times shows the vibrant light displays and holiday decorations.

Families can participate in candlelight tours next week, but will need to make reservations as the site promotes social distancing guidelines. During the tours, visitors will be able to walk through the festively decorated ground floor of the Mansion.

Reservations can be made here through the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion. Free tours are available from Dec. 7-9 between 6-8 p.m.

Tickets will be sent via email once a reservation is made. Guests will need to present their tickets upon entering the Mansion.

