Monett City Council approves mask mandate

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett City Council approved a mask mandate for the city late Thursday night.

With the mandate, masks or face coverings will be required in public areas through Feb. 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandate takes effect immediately.

Monett city leaders passed an ordinance during a special session Thursday. The ordinance, introduced as Bill 8828, cites rising cases of COVID-19 in Monett, in addition to Barry and Lawrence Counties.

According to the ordinance, face masks are now required for anyone entering a public facility or business. The ordinance states some exceptions, including people not advised due to their medical conditions or religious beliefs. Children under six are also not required to wear a mask.

Under the ordinance, businesses have the right to refuse service to someone not in compliance. Offenders could face a fine up to $50.

Missouri is one of 16 states without a mask mandate nationwide, leaving it up to local governments and leaders to enforce such orders. Springfield, Branson, Joplin and West Plains are among other communities in southwest Missouri that have passed mask mandates.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.