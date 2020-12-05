Nixa approves five-year strategic plan to improve community

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

The city of Nixa completed and passed its Strategic Plan for 2021 to 2025 with the help of community members.

”Back in February we launched a website called Imagine Nixa where anybody who loves the community can log in and share their ideas,” said Drew Douglas with the city of Nixa.

Spokesperson Drew Douglas said until June, the community shared ideas on bettering Nixa like adding sidewalks or beautifying the city.

“We had over 9,000 site visits over those five months,” said Douglas.

Douglas said a group of 15 community members made up the strategic planning committee and they went through the ideas and came up with six categories.

”High performance government, community safety, reliable infrastructure, sustainable economy, fun and unique places and hometown spirit.”

Among the ideas, a new indoor swimming pool, helping small businesses, creating a Nixa app and adding diversity initiatives.

“The committee decided to include as an action plan was to give voters the opportunity to fund an indoor pool. We don’t know when that will be but it will happen in the five year window,” said Douglas.

One of the committee members is a junior at Nixa High School.

”City Administrator Liles asked our principal to have a student to serve,” said Dallin Attwooll

Dallin Attwooll said having an input from young people was important.

“I was heard and vocal about my opinions and even on issues not related to the youth but taxes. I had opinions on those too. I’m grateful the committee members listened to me,” said Attwool.

Douglas encourages community members to read up on the five year plan to see what changes will be made.

”We want to collect their feedback to make sure we’re shaping their future of this community on the direction people want to go in,” said Douglas.

