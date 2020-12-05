Advertisement

On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks man accused of operating hunting scheme

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly two years after our first On Your Side Investigation aired, criminal charges are filed against a man in Republic accused of running a hunting scheme.

You might remember in January of 2019, we told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Police in Republic heard from about a dozen hunters. One of them, you might recall is Mike Marsden in Florida. He paid Eddings $4,000 for a guided hunt that never happened.

Fast forward to now, Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud or Violation.

Court documents read Eddings took thousands from people who invested in his company. Those people, say Eddings didn’t pay them back -- and they never became owners.

Ashley Reynolds talked to Marsden on Friday about the charges.

“It gives you a peace of mind knowing that at least it’s being dealt with and not pushed under the rug,” he said.

These charges are not directly linked to hunter deposits. The Greene County Prosecutor tells On Your Side that’s under investigation.

Reynolds called Teddy Eddings. He answered the phone and said no comment. He’s due in court later this month. He has not entered a plea.

