On Your Side podcast: Scams on Facebook Marketplace, Tech Gifts Under $50
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you scroll on Facebook Marketplace looking for a deal on motorcycles, RVs and vehicles, know about this scam.
A woman in Stockton was ripped off in a bill scheme. She lost nearly $3,000.
Need gift ideas? Ashley has tech gadgets for under $50.
Listen to this episode of the Rest of On Your Side podcast.
