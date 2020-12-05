Advertisement

On Your Side podcast: Scams on Facebook Marketplace, Tech Gifts Under $50

OYS PODCAST(oys podcast)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you scroll on Facebook Marketplace looking for a deal on motorcycles, RVs and vehicles, know about this scam.

A woman in Stockton was ripped off in a bill scheme. She lost nearly $3,000.

Need gift ideas? Ashley has tech gadgets for under $50.

Listen to this episode of the Rest of On Your Side podcast.

A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
