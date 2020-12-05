Advertisement

Police looking for backhoe stolen from Cassville business

Police say a CASE backhoe was stolen Friday night or early Saturday morning from Yarnall's Tractor in Cassville.
Police say a CASE backhoe was stolen Friday night or early Saturday morning from Yarnall’s Tractor in Cassville.(Cassville Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Cassville Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen backhoe.

Police say a CASE backhoe was stolen Friday night or early Saturday morning from Yarnall’s Tractor in Cassville, located on Old Highway 37 near Grande Tire.

It’s unknown how the backhoe was stolen and no suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Cassville Police Department at 417-847-3121 and cite reference case number 20-2449.

