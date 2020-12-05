Police looking for backhoe stolen from Cassville business

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Cassville Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen backhoe.

Police say a CASE backhoe was stolen Friday night or early Saturday morning from Yarnall’s Tractor in Cassville, located on Old Highway 37 near Grande Tire.

It’s unknown how the backhoe was stolen and no suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Cassville Police Department at 417-847-3121 and cite reference case number 20-2449.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.