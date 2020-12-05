Advertisement

Rogersville boy’s creative play to be featured Saturday at Times Square

Rogersville's Paxton Ucthman will have his creative play featured Saturday at Times Square in New York.(Alyssa Sullivan PR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville boy’s imagination leads to a big honor. Paxton Ucthman will have his creative play featured Saturday at Times Square in New York.

Paxton, 7, won a contest that asked kids across the United States to share imaginative stories inspired by playtime with Schleich, the world’s leading manufacturer of animal figurines. The company is headquartered in Germany.

According to a news release from Alyssa Sullivan PR, “the contest and billboard are the culmination of the brand’s year-long 85th anniversary celebration of the power of imagination.”

“Schleich figurines and playsets inspire open-ended, imaginative play, but we know that what parents see is very different from what children see when engaged in this critical type of play,” said Annie Laurie Zomermaand, Chief Commercial Officer for Schleich USA. “We’ve received thousands of stories from fans over the last 12 months, and are thrilled to celebrate their imaginations at the crossroads of the world!”

Paxton and his family were unable to travel to New York City due to the pandemic. However, Schleich is hosting a virtual viewing party to recognize Paxton and two other winners: Addison, 13, from California; and JoJo, 7, from Maryland.

