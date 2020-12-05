Springfield Police Department launches internal affairs investigation over video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation over a cell phone video.

The video was taken by a man in November while police were investigating a person’s death on West Elm Street. It was later posted to YouTube.

In the video, Terry Rucker spoke to two officers, one who told him to move away from the scene. Rucker said he was standing on public property.

In the video, an officer tells Rucker to move the phone out of his face, then attempts to take it away. Rucker was handcuffed at the scene, but not arrested or charged.

In a police report obtained by KY3, the officer said Rucker is known for being anti-police and tries to provoke officers into civil rights violations. According to the report, the officer said he grabbed the phone for safety reasons.

The police department is investigating whether any of its policies were violated.

