Advertisement

Springfield Police Department launches internal affairs investigation over video

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department(KY3)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation over a cell phone video.

The video was taken by a man in November while police were investigating a person’s death on West Elm Street. It was later posted to YouTube. 

In the video, Terry Rucker spoke to two officers, one who told him to move away from the scene. Rucker said he was standing on public property. 

In the video, an officer tells Rucker to move the phone out of his face, then attempts to take it away. Rucker was handcuffed at the scene, but not arrested or charged.

In a police report obtained by KY3, the officer said Rucker is known for being anti-police and tries to provoke officers into civil rights violations. According to the report, the officer said he grabbed the phone for safety reasons.   

The police department is investigating whether any of its policies were violated.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Stockton lost nearly $3,000 in bill scam.
On Your Side: Customer in Stockton, Mo. loses nearly $3,000 in bill scam
4 charged in Stone County, Mo. after child found suffering from extreme malnutrition, living in crate
Officers are investigating a crash involving a semi truck in south Springfield.
Semi crashes on off-ramp at Kansas & James River Freeway
MGN police lights picture
Two charged in child abuse investigation in Wright County, accused of child’s malnutrition
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,050+ new cases; Arkansas adds daily record 2,827 cases

Latest News

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding Charlie Hilcox,...
MISSING CHILD: Greene County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding 9-year-old boy
The Missouri Governor’s Mansion and its Christmas tree now shine bright after a lighting...
Missouri Governor’s Mansion, Christmas tree lit for the holiday season; candlelight tours set for next week
Missouri DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams updates on state’s COVID-19 vaccine plans
Court documents read Eddings took thousands of dollars.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks man accused of operating hunting scheme