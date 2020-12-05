Advertisement

Suspect shot by officer in St. Louis area, sent to hospital

MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - A suspect has been hospitalized with possibly life-threatening injuries after being shot by a St. Louis County police officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting occurred Saturday in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings.

St. Louis County police spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda told the newspaper that no police were injured. He didn’t immediately provide details on the identity of the person who was shot, their condition or what led up to the shooting.

