TRAFFIC ALERT: New route opens over I-44 in Webster County, includes roundabouts

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Webster County now have a new option to navigate as a new route opened Friday over Interstate 44.

Webster County Route CC, located at mile marker 103 just north of Marshfield, opened to traffic at noon Friday.

According to MoDOT, the route relocated at Rifle Range Road to intersect with I-44. The route includes roundabouts at both ends of interchange to connect with Brinkley Road and the I-44 outer road on the west, in addition to Marshall Road and Route CC on the east.

