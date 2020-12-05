Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: New route opens over I-44 in Webster County, includes roundabouts

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Webster County now have a new option to navigate as a new route opened Friday over Interstate 44.

Webster County Route CC, located at mile marker 103 just north of Marshfield, opened to traffic at noon Friday.

According to MoDOT, the route relocated at Rifle Range Road to intersect with I-44. The route includes roundabouts at both ends of interchange to connect with Brinkley Road and the I-44 outer road on the west, in addition to Marshall Road and Route CC on the east.

CLICK HERE to learn about the latest developments from MoDOT in southwest Missouri.

New Webster County Route CC over I-44 OPEN north of #Marshfield at 12 Noon Today (Friday, December 4)! Traffic...

Posted by MoDOT Southwest Missouri on Friday, December 4, 2020

