Bass Pro Shops delivers holiday surprise, donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops recently delivered a nice holiday surprise for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.

On Thursday, Bass Pro Shops announced a $20,000 donation for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.

Leaders from both organizations, in addition to the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, joined for a photo opportunity Thursday with a check in front of Santa’s Wonderland.

