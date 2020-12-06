Bass Pro Shops delivers holiday surprise, donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Springfield
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops recently delivered a nice holiday surprise for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.
On Thursday, Bass Pro Shops announced a $20,000 donation for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.
Leaders from both organizations, in addition to the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, joined for a photo opportunity Thursday with a check in front of Santa’s Wonderland.
