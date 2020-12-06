Seasonal recycling hours for Springfield: Christmas trees, yard waste and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At the half-way point of the City’s 100-ton paper challenge, Springfield Environmental Services is happy to report collecting 51.5 tons of paper so far at City recycling sites.

Environmental Services is in the middle of a month-long community challenge to recycle 100 tons of paper, the top recyclable material found in Springfield’s Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill. On average, more than 85 tons of paper is collected per month at City recycling drop-off sites. Between Nov. 15 and Dec. 17, the City hopes to see that number increase to 100 tons.

“We’re half-way through the challenge and half-way to our goal,” says Market Development Coordinator Ashley Krug. “That’s fantastic progress, but we’d love to see more, especially during the holidays.”

As residents continue hauling out the holly and begin their holiday gift giving, Environmental Services wants families to consider disposal options that don’t involve a trash can. Holiday waste and even décor items can often be recycled or given a second chance at life through donation.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw away approximately 25 million tons of garbage during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period. That’s 25 percent more than average and accounts for 1 million extra tons per week.

“Paper is a huge part of the excess waste we see during the holidays,” says Krug. “It’s so easy to recycle, and yet more than 25% of the material disposed of in our landfill is paper. As long as they don’t have foil or glitter, wrapping paper, wrapping tissue and paperboard tubes and food boxes are all accepted at our sites.”

SEASONAL RECYCLING RESOURCES:

Artificial Trees & Holiday Décor:

Artificial trees and holiday decor in usable condition are accepted for free at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore (2410 S. Scenic Ave.) as well as Missouri Council of the Blind Thrift Stores (2713 N. Kansas Expy. And 520 E. Battlefield Rd.). This is a great way to give your tree a second chance and bring holiday cheer to a new family.

“Trees and decor in poor condition may also be disposed at the Springfield Sanitary Landfill. But we really urge residents to think of the trash as a last resort for all items,” Krug adds. “About 70% of the materials we find in the landfill could have been recycled.”

String lights:

As residents pull out decorations from past years, they may notice a string of lights or two that no longer work. Holiday lighting can be recycled at the following locations:

AAA Certified Computer Recycling Center528 N. Prince Lane - 417-866-2588Fee: None

Complete Electronics Recycling2935 W. Chestnut Expy - 417-864-4415Fee: None

Lowe’s 1850 E. Primrose St. location onlyFee: NoneDisposal box located by customer service desk. Accepting through Dec. 24.

All Metal Recycling3340 W. Division - 417-862-0011Fee: None (Pay 10 cents/lb.)

Commercial Metals Company634 E. Phelps - 417-862-0548Fee: None (Pay 10 cents /lb.)

Household holiday recyclables:

The following holiday items are accepted at the Lone Pine (3020 S. Lone Pine Ave.), Franklin Avenue (731 N. Franklin Ave.) and Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline) facilities open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the winter season (Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1):

Paper - Wrapping paper, wrapping tissue paper, greeting cards and paper decor with no foil or glitter are accepted.

Paperboard gift boxes and wrapping paper tubes are accepted. These technically qualify as paper, so please deposit in the paper bin.

Corrugated cardboard boxes are accepted. Please flatten to save space.

Plastic, glass & aluminum beverage containers from your holiday parties. Please rinse out first.

Plastic food containers and metal cans from your holiday meal prep. Must be rinsed and free of food. No need to remove lids or labels. Aluminum pans from your Turkey or casseroles are NOT accepted. No plastic bags please!

Plastic Shopping Bags:

Residents are encouraged to grab their reusable bags and totes before heading to the stores. This is a great way to reduce single-use plastics that ultimately end up in the landfill.

If you forget your totes at home, plastic bags can be recycled at some large retail locations. Many thrift stores will also accept clean, usable plastic bags. Call first to check if a location is accepting bags.

Learn more about how to recycle, repurpose and create less waste throughout the holiday season by following @SGFEnvironmentalServices on facebook or Instagram, or @SGFEnvironServi on Twitter. All resources can be found on the City’s website at http://www.springfieldmo.gov/estips. For questions about recycling opportunities in Springfield, call the recycling hotline at 417-864-1904.

