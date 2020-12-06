Advertisement

CoxHealth expecting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for employees, possibly around Dec. 21

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(KFYR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines could be available in Missouri by the end of the month, including some for CoxHealth facilities in the Ozarks region.

Dr. Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, said Saturday that CoxHealth is expecting the Moderna vaccine for its employees, which could become available around Dec. 21. It’s unknown how many vaccines could be available to CoxHealth.

According to a tweet from Edwards, patient-facing employees will be the top priority for vaccine distribution at first, but they are not required to take them.

Moderna, a Massachusetts-based vaccine developer, partnered with the National Institutes of Health to develop and test a vaccine known as mRNA-1273. A clinical trial demonstrated that the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 94.1 percent in preventing COVID-19, the New York Times reports.

The vaccines are expected after CoxHealth reported gradual rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks. On Dec. 2, CoxHealth reported 163 hospitalizations from COVID-19 and more than 1,900 total admissions for the virus.

According to Missouri’s health director Dr. Randall Williams, the state is looking to vaccinate all hospital workers, nursing home staff and nursing home residents against COVID-19 by the end of the year. The state is following CDC guidance to give the vaccine to health care workers and nursing home staff first.

Williams said 64,000 Pfizer vaccines and an additional 105,000 from Moderna are scheduled to arrive around Dec. 21. The state is expecting an initial 51,000 doses from Pfizer sometime before then.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

