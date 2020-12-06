FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler than yesterday, tracking a mid-week warm-up

A surface low pressure is currently positioned in northwestern Arkansas. The low moved through southern Missouri last night, with a cold front, it will keep temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon. Generally high temperatures will be in the upper 40s with some of us reaching 50 degrees. Light winds front the north can be expected today with mainly sunny skies.

Cooler today with big changes this week (KYTV)

This evening expect increasing cloud cover and a little moisture gets dropped into our areas. Overnight lows will reach the upper 20s.

Tomorrow is also trending slightly warmer, looks like we’ll hit 50 again. We’re dry and the mid-levels of the atmosphere support a slight warming.

Most of this upcoming week will be dry and warmer than average. Wednesday and Thursday are the two warmest days with temperatures in the 60s. This is all because of amplified ridging out west.

Towards the end of the week there does still remain the potential for rain, and even some frozen precipitation. Some models are bringing snow or icing into the Ozarks, while others have this feature just too far north. I am confident we will see some rain by Friday and cooler temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows by the end of the week will be well below freezing.

