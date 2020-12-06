Have Faith Initiative launches ‘Cards for Healthcare Heroes,’ plans to deliver cards to all Springfield healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Have Faith Initiative is asking community members to show their support for the healthcare workers in Springfield by joining in the effort to write and deliver “thank you” cards.

Deanna Carpenter, organizing the effort, says the cards will go to the staff at Mercy and Cox Hospitals.

“We don’t know if tomorrow I’m going to be in there or my neighbor,” Carpenter says. “Sorry I get a little emotional about this but my husband works in the healthcare system. It’s affecting him, even though he’s not in the COVID-19 unit, and then it affects our family.”

She says it’s not a holiday card, but rather one where the community can show their gratitude to those frontline workers.

“I can’t go in and be your nurse,” Carpenter says. “I’m not trained that way, but I can say thank you. Let me lift you with my prayers and let me at least tell you I appreciate what you’re doing and if I can help in any other way or capacity, I’m here for you. I’m gonna use my voice and use my pen to tell you that what you’re doing matters.”

The goal is to get a card to every healthcare worker in Springfield, which is about 20,000 people.

“If only a percentage of the population does one to five cards, we would hit 20,000 easily,” Carpenter says.

One volunteer, Tiffany Hart, says she wanted to thank the healthcare workers for putting their lives on the line to help the community.

“They don’t get any time off whereas a lot of other people when the shutdown happened, they had time with their families and stuff like that,” Hart says. “They didn’t have that.”

Here are some general guidelines for the cards:

Any age can participate

The cards shouldn’t be sealed to avoid any germs or the spread of COVID-19

“Healthcare Hero” should be written on the outside of the cards

Cards can be signed with your name or you can leave it anonymous

No stamps are needed because the cards will be hand delivered.

Carpenter says the cards for healthcare heroes allows each individual to be personally thanked.

“We all have those moments in our lives where we’re feeling the pressure around us and I think this is one of the times our healthcare system is feeling a great deal of emotional pressure,” Carpenter says.

The first batch of cards is being delivered to the hospitals on Dec. 18.

CLICK HERE for more information on dates and places you can drop-off your cards.

