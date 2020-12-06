How the Kansas City Chiefs can clinch playoffs, AFC West on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve reached Week 13 of the NFL season, which marks the first opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs to not only clinch playoffs, but their fifth straight AFC West division title.

No teams have officially clinched a playoff spot yet, but the reigning Super Bowl champions could be one of three to clinch by Sunday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints can also secure a playoff berth Sunday.

There are two unique scenarios through which the Chiefs could clinch a playoff spot by Sunday night. Several others that would allow them to clinch by the end of Week 13, depending on the result of the Baltimore Ravens game rescheduled for Tuesday.

Outcomes from the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts could also factor into Chiefs clinching scenarios.

CLINCH PLAYOFFS SUNDAY

Chiefs win Chiefs tie + Raiders tie + Dolphins loss + Colts loss

CLINCH PLAYOFFS TUESDAY

Chiefs tie + Ravens loss+ Colts loss Chiefs tie + Ravens tie + Colts loss Chiefs tie + Raiders tie + Ravens loss + Colts tie Chiefs tie + Raiders tie + Ravens tie + Colts tie Chiefs tie + Raiders tie + Dolphins loss + Ravens loss Chiefs tie + Raiders tie + Dolphins loss + Ravens tie Chiefs tie + Dolphins loss + Ravens loss + Colts tie Chiefs tie + Dolphins loss + Ravens tie + Colts tie Raiders loss + Ravens loss + Colts loss

In addition to a playoff spot, the Chiefs could clinch the AFC West on Sunday through one of three different scenarios. All will depend on the outcome of the Raiders contest Sunday afternoon.

CLINCH AFC WEST SUNDAY

Chiefs win + Raiders loss Chiefs win + Raiders tie Chiefs tie + Raiders loss

It’s possible the Chiefs will need to wait one more week to officially clinch the AFC West. The division foe Raiders take on the NFL’s only winless team Sunday in the New York Jets.

However, Kansas City will have a favorable matchup to at least clinch playoffs Sunday night. The Chiefs host a highly-touted division clash against the Denver Broncos, a foe they have defeated in 10 straight games dating back to 2015.

By winning the division, the Chiefs would at least secure a No. 4 seed overall in the AFC playoff picture.

Despite the clinching scenarios in Week 13, the Chiefs have plenty to play for in the closing weeks of the regular season. The following two matchups come against playoff-contending Miami Dolphins and NFC-leading New Orleans Saints.

Kansas City currently holds the second spot in the AFC West. The second seed in each conference will not get a first-round bye in the playoffs unlike years past, as the NFL has expanded the field with a seventh playoff team in both conferences. Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league’s only undefeated team, holds the top seed by the difference of one game.

CLICK HERE for the latest NFL clinching scenarios.

