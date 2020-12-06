Advertisement

Large crowds gather for Willard Basketball Classic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Large crowds gathered at Willard High School for a local basketball tournament Saturday.

The Willard Basketball Classic consisted of eight games Saturday, including a boys and girls championship game.

School officials alerted fans that pandemic guidelines issued by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department would be followed, including capacity limits, social distancing and face masks.

After some calls to our newsroom about this not happening, KY3 asked organizers about what’s being done to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have chair back seats. They’re marked off at every other row. We have custodians in between games they’re spraying down bench areas, spraying down trash cans. Doing a good job at cleaning restrooms. Tried to focus on the safest environment we can for those kids and spectators who want to play basketball,” said activities director Kathy Schoup.

The seating capacity for the tournament is 1,200 people, according to a page for the event. There was also a line of people out on the side walk waiting to get in.

