MDC: Birds highlight Springfield Nature Center’s program schedule in December

A barred owl program on Dec. 29 is one of several bird-oriented programs people can enjoy in...
A barred owl program on Dec. 29 is one of several bird-oriented programs people can enjoy in December at the Missouri Department of Conservation's Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Bird is the word. Birds highlight the Missouri Department of Conservation’s programming schedule this month for the Springfield Conservation Nature Center December.

MDC’s events and programs in December can be checked HERE. Some will require registration in advance.

DECEMBER 15

The nature center’s avian events begin with the Discover Nature: Naturalist Notes Virtual Series – Winter Waterfowl virtual program from 10-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. This online program, which is for all ages, will discuss the variety of waterfowl that visit this region in winter.

CLICK HERE to register.

DECEMBER 22

An overview of 2020 birdwatching efforts at Birds: The Big Year Finale Virtual Program. This virtual event, which is from 10-10:45 a.m., is a wrap-up of the nature center’s “Big Year” birding campaign – a year-long effort that focused on observing and learning more about birds in our area.

CLICK HERE to register.

DECEMBER 29

Barred owls are the birds that are the focus of the Dec. 29 program Discover Nature: Naturalist Notes Virtual Series – Barred Owls. This virtual program, which is from 10-10:30 a.m., will discuss their appearance, vocalizations, behavior, and other characteristics.

CLICK HERE to register.

DECEMBER 30

People who are seeking still more avian entertainment can close December with two guided winter bird walks along the nature center trails on Dec. 30. These are recommended for ages 7-adult and participants will be asked to social distance and to wear a mask. Two walks are offered from 8-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register for the first walk.

CLICK HERE to register for the second walk.

Other December programs at the Springfield Nature Center include:

  • Little Acorns: Raccoon Ramblings (virtual program); Dec. 11, ages 3-6, Two sessions: 10-10:30 a.m. session register HERE; 1:30-2 p.m. session register HERE
  • Discover Nature: Winter Scavenger Hunt; Dec. 29 (two programs), 9-11 a.m., all ages, register HERE; Afternoon program, 2-4 p.m., register HERE.

