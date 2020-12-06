MDC: Birds highlight Springfield Nature Center’s program schedule in December

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Bird is the word. Birds highlight the Missouri Department of Conservation’s programming schedule this month for the Springfield Conservation Nature Center December.

DECEMBER 15

The nature center’s avian events begin with the Discover Nature: Naturalist Notes Virtual Series – Winter Waterfowl virtual program from 10-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. This online program, which is for all ages, will discuss the variety of waterfowl that visit this region in winter.

DECEMBER 22

An overview of 2020 birdwatching efforts at Birds: The Big Year Finale Virtual Program. This virtual event, which is from 10-10:45 a.m., is a wrap-up of the nature center’s “Big Year” birding campaign – a year-long effort that focused on observing and learning more about birds in our area.

DECEMBER 29

Barred owls are the birds that are the focus of the Dec. 29 program Discover Nature: Naturalist Notes Virtual Series – Barred Owls. This virtual program, which is from 10-10:30 a.m., will discuss their appearance, vocalizations, behavior, and other characteristics.

DECEMBER 30

People who are seeking still more avian entertainment can close December with two guided winter bird walks along the nature center trails on Dec. 30. These are recommended for ages 7-adult and participants will be asked to social distance and to wear a mask. Two walks are offered from 8-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Other December programs at the Springfield Nature Center include:

Little Acorns: Raccoon Ramblings (virtual program) ; Dec. 11, ages 3-6, Two sessions: 10-10:30 a.m. session register ; Dec. 11, ages 3-6, Two sessions: 10-10:30 a.m. session register HERE ; 1:30-2 p.m. session register HERE

Discover Nature: Winter Scavenger Hunt; Dec. 29 (two programs), 9-11 a.m., all ages, register ; Dec. 29 (two programs), 9-11 a.m., all ages, register HERE ; Afternoon program, 2-4 p.m., register HERE

