New report details COVID-19 outbreak in Missouri Veterans Homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Veterans Commission released a report Wednesday that detailed an investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at Missouri Veterans Homes.

Long-term care facilities ran by the Missouri Veterans Commission include seven sites in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg.

According to the report, 342 veterans at the seven locations had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 13, and more than 100 died from the virus.

The report suggested three major lapses contributed to the COVID-19 outbreak in the facilities this fall: the failure to recognize and appreciate the problem at the first sign of an outbreak; the failure to plan for the outbreak; and the failure to properly respond to the outbreak.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had ordered an external review of all seven Missouri Veterans Homes and their COVID-19 operations in October.

“I will go back to when the numbers started rising. They had become a red flag for us here at the governor’s office and at the state level. That’s why we had this report done, this investigation done. I think there are some things in that report that are definitely going to have to be addressed and be explained,” Gov. Parson said on the report during a news briefing Thursday.

Per the report, at least two of the seven homes experienced a surges in cases after a staff member in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Armstrong Teasdale, a national law firm headquartered in St. Louis, conducted the external review. Attorneys interviewed more than 170 people over 35 days, implemented a hotline for veterans’ families to voice concerns, analyzed more than 900 documents, and directed Pathway Health to conduct on-site audit of all seven long-term care facilities, according to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

“We are dedicated to serving our veterans, especially during these difficult times,” said MVC Chairman Timothy Noonan. “As part of the review process, the MVC received early recommendations that enabled immediate action to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The additional information learned from the investigation was insightful and will drive the reforms to be implemented by the MVC. The dedication of the Armstrong Teasdale team, which included veterans, former medical and clinical professionals and prosecutors, was unmatched. Their recommendations provide us a roadmap that will challenge the MVC and other stakeholders to address the current pandemic and implement necessary reforms.”

The report, which was first presented to the chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission on Nov. 16, includes an in-depth analysis on the cause of the outbreak and offers recommendations to plan during the pandemic moving forward.

