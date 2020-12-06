Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, President Trump tweets

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump,...
FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Giuliani appears in a scene in the new “Borat” film. The scene, which was filmed in a New York hotel room in July, resulted in Giuliani calling police.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KY3) - Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

