Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, President Trump tweets

(KY3) - Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

