Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, President Trump tweets
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KY3) - Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump on Sunday.
Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
