Santa traditions continue throughout the Ozarks despite pandemic

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic is causing lots of changes this year, including your visit to see Santa Claus.

One Santa visit that has continued, despite the pandemic, is Bass Pro Shops, Santa’s Wonderland. However, organizers have made necessary adjustments to continue with its free, fun, family tradition.

The contactless visit with Santa includes a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event. Key elements include:

  • Free Digital Reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.
  • Temperature Screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland.
  • Magic Santa Shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.
  • Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter Wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.
  • Santa’s Sanitation Squad: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.
  • Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.

To make a reservation to visit Santa, CLICK HERE. Santa visits will continue through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020.

