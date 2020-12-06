TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closures due to Branson Adoration Parade

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department says to expect road closures and traffic delays in preparation fro the 72nd Annual Adoration Parade.

Portions of Commercial street will be closed throughout the day, but the east and west roads will remain open until 3 p.m. At that time, all of Commercial Street will be closed except for Main Street and Pacific Street.

Branson Police say the north and south parking lots of the Branson Landing, near Belk and Bass Pro Shops, will remain open throughout the event. Officers will be handling the post-parade traffic along the parade route, and nearby intersections. Delays will be expected at that time.

The 72nd Annual Adoration Parade starts 5 p.m. Sunday.

