Advertisement

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to "step up" and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department launches internal affairs investigation over video
Court documents read Eddings took thousands of dollars.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks man accused of operating hunting scheme
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 5,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,200+ cases
Charlie Hilcox, who was reported missing Friday evening, was found safe.
UPDATE: Missing boy in Greene County found safe, reunited with family
Woman fatally struck by car in Springfield late Saturday night

Latest News

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Georgia school campus on lockdown amid report of intruder
FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump,...
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, President Trump tweets
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio...
Pope: Christmas a sign of hope amid difficulties of pandemic