Woman killed in Springfield after getting hit by car

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Late Saturday night, a woman was killed after getting hit by a car at Sunshine and Oxford in Springfield.

Police say it’s likely the driver didn’t see the woman in the road. They tell us no alcohol was involved.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are planning to release more information Sunday. We’ll update the story online once we learn more.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

