Christian County Health Department asks participants at James River Church weekend events to monitor symptoms closely

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County Health Department leaders ask anyone who attended this weekend’s events at James River Church in Ozark, Mo. to monitor symptoms for at least 14 days.

The health department received numerous complaints about social media images showing large crowds without masks at the events.

Health leaders contacted the city of Ozark, where a masking ordinance is in place. The city of Ozark has an established process in place to investigate, enforce, and educate violators of the ordinance. Christian County health leaders report an overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and a subsequent increase in the number of hospitalized residents. Health leaders say the lack of regard for the masking ordinance and therefore its fellow community members by this venue and its occupants is not condoned by the Christian County Health Department.

The health department encourages and supports mandated face mask ordinances countywide to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Symptoms of COVID-19 include: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

