Ozarks Food Harvest allowing volunteers again to assist in distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nonprofits relying heavily on volunteers have made big changes throughout the pandemic. Many ware welcoming back volunteers with safety precautions in place.

Ozark Food Harvest representatives feel fortunate to have the help of Missouri National Guard soldiers over the last several months. They will stay through March. About 30 to 45 guard members work out of the warehouse. The extra workers helped the Ozarks Food Harvest meet increased demand. They’re distributing about twice as much food as before the pandemic, more than two million meals every month. Representatives also help those sign up for food stamps, making sure they maximize the benefits.

The Ozarks Food Harvest is hoping to find more volunteers, keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“It’s been a tremendous help,” said Jordan Browning, Ozarks Food Harvest public information officer. “We’ve been incredibly blessed they’ve been here to help us out. We had shut down our volunteer program temporarily the first few months during covid to try and protect some of our older volunteers. And we have reopened that program. So we do have a very strong need for volunteers going into the holiday season and especially going into next year just with a sheer amount of food that is going through Ozarks Food Harvest.”

Ozarks Food Harvest sees a range of volunteers, but more younger ones, as many of those at higher risk for COVID-19 try to stay home. The food pantry offers volunteer opportunities:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – noon

Monday – Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday evening 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Apply to volunteer online: https://ozarksfoodharvest.org/how-to-help/volunteer/

