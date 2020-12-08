Advertisement

Sen. Josh Hawley urges Trump veto COVID bill without direct payments

Sen. Josh Hawley talks about coronavirus relief.
Sen. Josh Hawley talks about coronavirus relief.
By Alana Austin
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley is urging the Senate Republicans to include $1,200 in direct payments to Americans suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic and high unemployment.

The first-term Republican Senator says he is bucking every member of the Senate GOP caucus to approve another round of stimulus checks to everyday citizens. If these cash payments are not included in another COVID-19 relief bill, Hawley urges President Donald Trump to reject the legislation. Hawley shares his message in the clip below:

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and members of the Trump administration are continuing talks as new stumbling blocks slow efforts to approve another coronavirus relief package, after months of gridlock on striking another deal. Officials are struggling to get on the same page in a divided Congress that would deliver support for distressed businesses, unemployed Americans, and funds to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Many Democrats are also demanding financial aid to overwhelmed state and local governments.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River Church
Christian County Health Department asks participants at James River Church weekend events to monitor symptoms closely
James River Church
James River Church responds to complaints about crowded, unmasked Christmas services
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases
Record or near record highs are possible Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Again Thursday

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Election Mail
Could early voting and mail-in voting options stick around in Missouri?
A sign reading "No Electioneering Beyond This Point" hangs in the hallway outside the Camden...
Voters reminded to not wear campaign apparel to polls Tuesday in Missouri