Sen. Josh Hawley urges Trump veto COVID bill without direct payments

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley is urging the Senate Republicans to include $1,200 in direct payments to Americans suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic and high unemployment.

The first-term Republican Senator says he is bucking every member of the Senate GOP caucus to approve another round of stimulus checks to everyday citizens. If these cash payments are not included in another COVID-19 relief bill, Hawley urges President Donald Trump to reject the legislation. Hawley shares his message in the clip below:

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and members of the Trump administration are continuing talks as new stumbling blocks slow efforts to approve another coronavirus relief package, after months of gridlock on striking another deal. Officials are struggling to get on the same page in a divided Congress that would deliver support for distressed businesses, unemployed Americans, and funds to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Many Democrats are also demanding financial aid to overwhelmed state and local governments.

