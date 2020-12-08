Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 8 deaths related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 80s

All of these individuals suffered from underlying conditions. The county health department reports 51 deaths in the month of December. A total of 247 Greene County residents have died from the pandemic since it began.

Number of total Greene County deaths by age group:

40s: 5 deaths

50s: 11 deaths

60s: 33 deaths

70s: 73 deaths

80s: 77 deaths

90s: 46 deaths

100s: 2 deaths

Sadly, this disease is impacting our entire community – not just older adults or those who live in long-term care. In October, the average age was 81. In November, it was 75, as we saw those in younger age groups—including in their 40s—pass away, demonstrating that we are all vulnerable.

Health leaders say it is vital that we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially during the holiday season:

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit interactions and social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

