Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ”They adopted me when I was three months old.”

All Randall Cartwright ever knew in his life was his parents, Randy and Kathy Cartwright, who adopted him out of a foster home as an infant after he was born in Rockford, South Carolina on January 3, 1985.

He knew he was adopted but his only connection to his birth mom was a letter she had left explaining she had given him up because she was a struggling teenager who wanted him to be raised by a family who could give him the things she could not.

“I have received confirmation after confirmation from God that that’s what He would have me do,” the letter said. “Now I feel such joy and peace because of it. I feed God has you in his hand and has specifically hand-picked this home for you.”

“She wanted me to be adopted by ministers,” Randall said of his birth mom’s only request. “My adoptive parents were ministers and had reached out to all these adoption agencies and there was such a long waiting that nobody would even accept their application. But because of her request that she wanted me to be adopted by pastors they got bumped up to the top of the list.”

Randall would be raised by a family of faith and grow up to become a minister himself as the worship pastor at James River Church in Ozark. He has a wife and three children and it was his wife who suggested that he find out more about his family background by getting a 23-and-Me DNA testing kit.

“It shows possible relatives,” Randall said of the site that tries to link you with your family tree.

But after two years of seeing only distant relatives mentioned as possible matches Randall had pretty much given up on making any connections through the site.

“One day I was just going through my phone and trying to delete apps that I never use anymore and 23-and-Me was one of those apps that I was gonna delete,” Randall said. “And I just felt like God told me to open it up.”

When he did Randall got a message that changed his life. It came from a previously unknown second cousin Julie, who said she knew Randal’s birth mom, Kristi.

“Oh wow! I have chills reading this,” Julie wrote. “Yes we are related and you are my second cousin. She was Kristi Lowrance back then, 16/17 (years-old) when you were given up for adoption. She has reached out to the adoption agency and left her info open for you in hopes you would connect. You have a half-brother named Josh. You don’t know how happy I am that this has happened.”

“I was in the drive-thru at McDonald’s and I was so distracted I didn’t even eat my food,” Randall recalled of the moment he saw the message.

On September 13 of this year Julie sent Randall a video from Texas of her surprising his birth mom with the news on Grandparents Day.

As she sat down on a couch Julie can be seen handing Kristi a gift bag that had two family portraits in it.

The first family belonged to Kristi’s son Josh who she had raised.

“I love it, thank you,” Kristi said as she gazed at the framed photo.

The second family belonged to the son she never knew.

“Who is that?” Kristi asked as she looked at Randall’s family photo in bewilderment.

“Those are your grand kids,” Julie replied. “That’s your son, Kristi.”

“What? What?” Kristi responded.

“He found me Tuesday!” Julie answered.

“When I saw her reaction it was better than I expected,” Randall said of his reaction to the video. “You just never know. You could tell it meant so much to her, that she’s been wanting this for a long time.”

So had Randall.

Two days later he made his very first connection with his birth mom on the phone as he sat in his car and tearfully said the words he’d been waiting a lifetime to tell her.

“Thank you for what you did because I’ve had a blessed life,” he said as he broke down. “I can’t imagine what you’ve been through and the decision you had to make.”

“There was a point where she was going to end the pregnancy,” Randall said of the news he learned in later conversations. “She made the decision not to go that route. She wanted to give me the best life possible.”

So on November 6 of this year Randall Cartwright got to meet his birth mom in-person for the first time as Kristi came to Ozark.

That moment too was captured on video with the two exchanging a long, emotional hug at the door.

“I have never been so anxious because it’s been 35 years in the waiting,” Randall said. “It was an emotion I’ve never felt. A joy. It didn’t feel awkward. It felt so natural like we’d known each other.”

Randall’s adoptive parents were there too and needless to say there was a lot of catching up to do with years of photographs to look at, grandchildren to meet, and explaining to the kids how adoption works.

“My son, he’s eight,” Randall said. “He was like, ‘Did she send you in a box?’”

And with his heart now full, Randall has learned a lot too.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. I’ve always said that,” he said. “It’s changed my view about love. Even though she didn’t know anything about me, even though we didn’t know anything about her, love connected everything.”

And this new extended family plans on staying connected with Randall hoping to visit Kristi in Texas in the near future.

