Advertisement

Boeing 737 Max back in air 2 years after grounded by crashes

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago.

Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.

The company own announcement didn’t specify the route of the flight.

Gol is set to start regular service on Dec. 18, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with several daily flights between São Paulo and other major Brazilian cities.

Customers will be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 Max, a Gol spokesperson told The Associated Press in an email.

Gol, the country’s largest airline with 36 million passengers annually, owns seven 737 Max aircraft, according to Cirium. It is the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet.

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia. A prior crash in Indonesia involving the model occurred in October 2018. In all, 346 people died.

Brazil’s aviation regulator lifted its restrictions on the 737 Max in November, clearing the way for the plane to resume flights in Latin America’s biggest country.

Similar restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. and Europe, where commercial airline flights with the plane are expected to resume soon, likely starting with American Airlines on Dec. 29.

“The MAX is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process,” Gol’s chief executive officer, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a statement earlier this week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River Church
Christian County Health Department asks participants at James River Church weekend events to monitor symptoms closely
James River Church
James River Church responds to complaints about crowded, unmasked Christmas services
Randall Cartwright, the worship pastor at James River Church, recently got to meet his birth...
Worth the wait: Ozark, Mo. man meets birth mom after 35 years!
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases
Record or near record highs are possible Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Again Thursday

Latest News

In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Hundreds sign up to speak on Minneapolis plan to cut police
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Jury convicts Illinois man in Minnesota mosque bombing
In this screen grab from video posted by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches for a test...
SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crash-lands
Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
Missouri State, Drury Universities plan testing of students for COVID-19 next semester
SpaceX rocket successfully launches, blows up on landing