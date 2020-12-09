Butterball to cut operations in Carthage, costing 450 jobs

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Butterball says it plans to cut operations at its Carthage processing plant next spring, costing about 450 jobs.

The company said in a statement Wednesday the changes are intended to better align the company’s products with consumer demand. The plant will continue to produce ground turkey and turkey burgers. The changes aren’t scheduled to begin until March 1. The company also said a limited number of turkey growers will be affected by the change but it does not expect Carthage-area growers to be impacted.

Butterball said it is offering employees a chance to relocate to other plants or to accept severance packages.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.